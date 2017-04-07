Arizona's delegation offer reaction to U.S. attack on Syria

Members of Arizona's congressional delegation are reacting to the U.S. cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Republican Sen. McCain said the strike demonstrates that the United States won't stand idly by as Assad "slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs."

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema said the U.S. strike sends "a clear message" holding the Syrian regime accountable for the chemical weapons attack, which she called immoral.

Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally said the U.S. stroke was a "measured, yet decisive" response to the chemical attack.

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs said the retaliatory strike showed "decisive leadership" by Trump and sends "an unmistakable message" that actions such as the chemical attack won't be ignored.

