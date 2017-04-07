Goodyear student arrested for school threat

A school shooting threat to Millennium High School in Goodyear circulated on social media last night.

The threat was investigated by Goodyear police and was deemed to not be credible. Goodyear PD arrested the juvenile responsible for the threat.

In a press release, Agua Fria Union High School District Superintendent Dennis Runyan said that the school is functioning normally today. Runyan also said that normal disciplinary actions will be taken.

“…this was viewed as a school related disruption and we do take these community issues seriously,” Runyan said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.