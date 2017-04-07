Friday, April 7

Country Thunder begins in Florence!

The three-day music fest includes acts like Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley this year.

Country Thunder's lineup will keep on dazzling spectators and exceeding expectations, so grab a cowboy hat, a RV or tent if you want to camp, and come and enjoy the world's premier country acts with the camaraderie of over 100,000 fans

For more information, visit: www.CountryThunder.com

AZ Brew Day

This Saturday, April 8th the United Phoenix and West Valley Firefighter Charities will be hosting their 'AZ FIREFIGHTER BREW' event. Tapping and selling their exclusive local-made brew, to raise funds for firefighter charity programs including: Fire and Life Safety Education, Babysitter Certification, Burn Victims Summer Camp, CPR and First Aid Training, and more.

In partnership with Mother Bunch Brewery, last month the firefighters brewed up 14 barrels of the exclusive craft beer, roughly 28 kegs, in preparation for this event.

The event will include games, entertainment, vendors, music, a Phoenix fire truck, 'Sparky' the firefighter mascot dog and more.

All ages are welcome.

Date/Time: Saturday, April 8th: Noon - 5pm.

Admission: $6 per person; includes burger or braut with drink (beer sold separately)

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/AzFirefighterBrew/

For more information on Moher Bunch Brewery, visit: http://motherbunchbrew.com/

Mother Bunch Brewery

825 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85006

Phone: (602) 368-3580

Third Arizona Animal Welfare #LovePup Block Party

The third annual Arizona Animal Welfare League + #LovePup Block Party tonight, Friday, April 7th from 5pm to 8pm. The block party has all the essentials to be an instant classic- tunes, street food and games.

AAWL takes it up a notch with puppies, a pet psychic and a fashion show!

More than 75 adoptable dogs and cats will be onsite for cuddles. At 7:10 p.m., a #LovePup fashion show will have models walking hand-in-paw with puppies down the catwalk.

More than $2,000 was donated last year to AAWL, which rescues 4,000 homeless animals a year.

The event is free

Arizona Animal Welfare League, 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Friday, April 7, 5pm to 8 p.m.

602-273-6852

For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/

Hickman Egg Donation/ 1-Day Spring Food Drive

Hickman's Family Farms donates thousands of eggs to St. Mary's Food Bank in support of the 1-Day Spring Food Drive at Bashas' on Saturday, April 8th. They are encouraging other to donate non-perishables.

St. Mary's Food Bank is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and the world's first food bank is partnering is partnering with Bashas', to kick off this special year with a Spring Food Drive to help feed those in need as we turn to the summer months.



St. Mary's employees and volunteers will be outside 12 Valley Bashas' locations on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accept donations of non-perishable food and distribute information about the Charitable Tax Credit which has been extended to April 15, 2017 this year

For more information on the food drive, visit: www.firstfoodbank.org or call:602-242-FOOD



Look for the St. Mary's table and tent and the smiling St. Mary's volunteers ready for your visit at the following Bashas' locations around the Valley:

Dysart & Camelback Rd. 5115 N. Dysart Road Litchfield 85340

99th Ave. & Beardsley 20351 N. Lake Pleasant Peoria 85382

75th Avenue & T-Bird 7586 W. Thunderbird Peoria 85381

7th Avenue & Osborn 3320 N. 7th Avenue Phoenix 85013

48th Street & Warner 4855 E. Warner Rd. Phoenix 85044

32nd Street & Shea 10631 N. 32nd Street Phoenix 85028

7th Street & Union Hills 731 E. Union Hills Rd. Phoenix 85024

7th Street & Missouri 5555 N. 7th Street #130 Phoenix 85014

Hayden & Indian School 8035 E. Indian School Scottsdale 85251

Bell & Thompson Peak 10111 E. Bell Road Scottsdale 85260

RH Johnson & Meeker 13940 W. Meeker Blvd. Sun City West 85375

Waddell & Reems 15367 W. Waddell Rd. Surprise 85379

For more information on Bashes, visit: www.bashas.com

Bataré combines Japanese drums and rock and roll

Taiko drums have been used in Japan for more than 2000 years, as communication tools in ceremonies and festivals. The new group Bataré brings an all new live experience as they combine traditional taiko drumming with rock and roll. The show is Friday, April 7th at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $35 and $45

For more information, visit: https://tca.ticketforce.com/

Bataré April 7 at 7:30 pm

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 W. Rio Salado Parkway

Flavors of the West Food Festival!

The 5th annual Flavors of the West Food Festival returns to downtown Litchfield Park! Sample food from more than 25 restaurants in the West Valley. Serving delicious samples featuring everything from seafood to Asian cuisine. In addition, the diverse foodie event features a Beer Garden, cooking demonstrations from acclaimed Arizona chefs, live music and Action Zone with Pro BMX Show, rock climbing, bounce houses, games and much more. The event is Saturday, April 8th from 12pm-4pm.

For more information and tickets for Flavors of the West are available at www.FlavorsAZ.com

Flavors of the West

Sat., April 8, 12pm-4pm

Downtown Litchfield Park

103 Old Litchfield Rd Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Phone: 1 (866) 977-6849



What's new at Chase Field for the D-backs in 2017

Diamondbacks Kids Club

Baseball is back in the Valley and the Diamondbacks are gearing up for an exciting season both on and off the field.

D-backs Kids Club, presented by Danzeisen Dairy:

Free program that rewards our youth fans with prizes and special privileges for attending games

Rewards include free tickets to Sunday home games (excluding Opening Day), a D-backs t-shirt, front of line privileges to run the bases, stadium concessions, passes to local attractions and much more

Members receive their official Kids Club personalized card at the Kids Club Headquarters

All fans ages 15 and younger are eligible, with a parent's permission, to sign up for the club at www.dbacks.com/kidsclub

Baseball is going to the dogs again at Chase Field.

Continuing our partnership with Phoenix-based PetSmart, the D-backs will offer the Dog Days of Summer program at every Sunday and Monday home game in 2017. For more information, visit www.dbacks.com/petsmart.

New food offerings at Chase Field

One of the best parts about catching a game at Chase Field is eating your way through the ballpark.

Bacon-wrapped Pretzel Baguette

Chicken Enchilada Dog

Churro Dog 2.0

Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich

Sonoran Vegan Burger

Roger Clyne's Moonshine Tequila drink "The D-backs Swing," a blackberry margarita

Sizzle & Cheese stand at section 105, featuring burgers, grilled cheese and milkshakes, using Danzeisen Dairy milk

Local partnerships, as previously announced, features:

Danzeisen Dairy

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Smoothies

New virtual reality area at Chase Field

There's always something new happening at Chase Field and this season is no different.

Connects VR Bullpen, as previously announced, features:

A virtual reality journey through the eyes of a Major-League Baseball player

D-backs and Cox Communications will provide exclusive VR content for fans to enjoy unique baseball perspectives, such as the view catching or hitting off a Major-League pitcher, fielding ground balls, catching fly balls or unique behind-the-scenes access

Located along the main concourse in center field

D-backs CEO discusses upcoming promotions

If you want to catch a game at Chase Field this year, you can find some affordable promotions throughout the season to help keep costs low

The D-backs and Uber have partnered up for the 2017 season and Uber is now the official rideshare partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fans will have the opportunity to use special promo codes to activate discounted rides to and from Chase Field for D-backs games all season long.

Muscular Moving Men

State Forty-Eight

La Terraza includes:

La Terraza will be open for every Friday-Sunday home game, located in the Upper Right Field concourse

New beer portable serving Micheladas, a beer cocktail with lime juice, salt and tomato juice

D-backs Street team with a prize wheel, giving out about 200 prizes each game

Latin music throughout the area

For more information, visit: www.dbacks.com or call 602-514-8400



Chase Field

401 East Jefferson St.

AZ Bike Week

Arizona Bike Week is taken place at Westworld in Scottsdale. The event run April 5th through April 9th.

Music, food and of course bikes Check out their website for this year's lineup www.azbikeweek.com. There you'll find links to reserve on-site RV spaces, camp sites or nearby hotel rooms at discounted rates.

For more information, visit: http://www.azbikeweek.com/index.htm or call (480) 6-8191

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Repurpose rugs into fund decor

Did you know rugs are no longer just for the ground? Refine: Interior Designer Jennifer Leibowitz shows us how to add texture and color to your walls, tables and other furniture.

Don't necessarily have to give away your old rugs, repurpose them! A little creativity and you can create:

A backdrop for a bed (like a soft headboard) to help bring a focal point on your bed wall

Wall hanging to add texture or color

Tablecloth especially good for outside dining

Reupholster furniture (many great custom upholstery services in the Valley, or you can DIY)

Pillows

For more information, visit @jennleiboaz on Instagram

Comedian Tom Green performing at Stand Up Live

You know Tom Green from his anything-goes run as the funny, unpredictable personality on MTV, and his loony role in film comedies including "Road Trip" and "Freddy Got Fingered." Catch his stand up this weekend at Stand Up Live.

For more information on tickets and show times, visit: http://phoenix.standuplive.com/



Stand Up Live

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Box Office #: (480) 719-6100

Go bananas with Go Bananas food truck!

There's a new food truck hitting the streets of Phoenix - and it's all about bananas. Go Bananas serves chocolate dipped frozen bananas.

Go Bananas will provide consumers, young & old, an out of this world, gourmet chocolate dipped frozen banana. Go Bananas uses ingredients that provide gluten-free, trans-fat free and natural antioxidant options.

Their product caters to the child in all of us; those who prefer a sweet treat option, who have special dietary needs and who desire a healthier ice cream alternative that is Dippin' Delicious!

For more information, visit: www.GoBananasFoodTruck.com

Email: info@GoBananasFoodTruck.com

Upcoming Events

Queen Creek Food Truck Festival

April 7, 2017 at 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

21802 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142, USA

Art in the Gardens

April 8, 2017 at 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

4647 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018 â€‹