Phoenix officer talks about saving tow truck driver's life

Phoenix police officer and sergeant-in-training David Hough talks about his heroic act which saved the life of a tow truck driver as well as his own.

Last weekend Officer Hough pushed a tow truck driver out of the way of a car that swerved into oncoming traffic, saving his life.

At a traffic stop for a suspected shoplifter, Officer Hough and the tow truck driver were loading the suspect's car onto the tow truck when a white car jumped the median near Greenway Road and 3rd Street into oncoming traffic.

The car crashed into two other cars and came barreling toward Hough and the tow truck driver. Hough instinctively pushed the tow truck driver out of the way and then dove to safety.

Both the tow truck driver and Officer Hough are okay after suffering minor injuries and being transported to the hospital. Hough spoke about the incident, saying that is all just part of the job.

"As first responders, we're here to protect and serve...we learn from it and we continue and we put the boots on the next day and go back to work," Hough said. "You could put another officer in my place and they would do the same thing."

If Hough had not been there or had he not reacted so quickly, the crash would have ended very differently.

"I would probably be gone, he [the tow truck driver] would be gone. It's 40 miles an hour right there and it was coming full speed," Hough said.

The driver of the white car is still in critical condition and police believe a medical emergency caused the driver to crash into oncoming traffic.

