Phoenix police investigate west side drive-by shooting

Witnesses in Maryvale said they watched a gun battle Thursday night between someone inside a car and a man walking on the street.

It played out along 43rd Avenue just south of Thomas Road.

Phoenix police responded to the area around 9 p.m. after witnesses said they saw a person in a small vehicle shooting at the man.

The man that was walking was wounded by the gunfire, police said.

The wounded man pulled out his own gun and returned fire, police said.

The fire department transported the unidentified wounded man to a local hospital.

An investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Police said they do not have a description of the vehicle used in the shooting or a description of the second shooter.

