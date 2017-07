An 88-year-old female pedestrian has died after a collision on Greenway Road east of the I-17 this morning.

The pedestrian was crossing Greenway Road mid-block and not in a crosswalk when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The collision caused Greenway Road to close east of the I-17 as well as the Greenway off ramps on I-17.

The driver told police she did not see the pedestrian.

The driver was evaluated and determined not to be impaired.

