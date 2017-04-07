Early morning crash claims 1 life in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
Glendale police have identified a man killed early Friday in a two-car crash in north Glendale.
The victim is identified as Anthony Parra, 29, of Glendale.
Parra was driving a grey 4-door sedan southbound on north 59th Avenue when he was struck by a black 2-door couple, police said.
Parra died from his injuries from the crash, police said.
Glendale police said the black coupe driven by George Alvarez, 28, was traveling on westbound Cactus Road.
Both speed and impairment are still under investigation, police said.
Vehicular Crimes detectives have been at the scene for hours investigating the crash.
Cactus Road is closed between 51st and 61st avenues.
