1 person killed, 1 wounded in shooting at motorcycle club fish fry

One person was killed and another person was wounded in a gun battle at a motorcycle club's fish fry event.

It happened at approximately 12:30 on Friday morning at Fourth and Grant streets in Phoenix.

Police said at least 20 gunshots were fired in what appears to be a retaliation shooting, but the details are unclear.

Ten men reportedly pulled their guns on each other during the incident.

"We had two police officers in the area of Fourth Street and Grant when they heard roughly 20 shots," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl. "Officers responded to an event that was taking place there, and when they came upon the event, they saw several people leaving in a hurry."

Two men had been shot.

A 53-year-old man did not survive.

A 40-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"At this point in the investigation, we don't know if it is rival members; we don't know if it was just two people having some type of altercation," said Pfohl.

It's estimated that hundreds of people attended the private event, which was apparently organized by the Phoenix Soul Brothers motorcycle club.

A post on the organization's Facebook page shows a fish fry scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at the location where the shooting occurred.

Investigators were on the scene all night and into the morning. They were scouring the lot for evidence.

The perpetrators took off in a car, according to police.

The other people at the event left on motorcycles before talking to investigators.

"The witnesses that we do have are not being very cooperative with police," said Pfohl.

Only the security guards stayed at the scene.

