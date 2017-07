The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road Thursday night.

Officials said a man walking in the area was shot by someone in a small vehicle around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim fired back at the suspect. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

