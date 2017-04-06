Ahwatukee Harry Potter fan raising money for less fortunate peers

The second grader hopes to raise about $1,000 for the trip through selling baked goods and handmade wands. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A local Harry Potter fan is raising money to send a less fortunate peer on a magical experience.

Xavier Kennedy, 8, says after his parents agreed to take him to the Wizardly World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, he had a second idea. Xavier's plan was to raise money to send a peer and one parent to experience the California attraction as well.

“There might be a kid out there who loves Harry Potter and say, 'Well, I’m never going to get to go because my dad or mom doesn’t work a lot,'” said Xavier.

The second grader hopes to raise about $1,000 for the trip through selling baked goods and handmade wands.

“If you do good into the world, good feelings or good things will come back to you,” said Xavier.

The 8-year-old boy is halfway to his goal, creating and painting the wands by hand every day after school.

“It’s become a job. At times he’s become a little tired but he’s really seen it through and I’m really proud of him,” said Genevieve Kennedy, Xavier’s mom.

With the determination of Dumbledore, Xavier is confident he’ll reach his goal and create a special memory for another Harry Potter fan.

“This is the kind of magic that comes from the heart because you’re using your heart and kindness and making a feeling that nothing else can make,” he said.

“To know that one of their peers did that for them I think that will stay with them more than anything else,” said Genevieve.

A bake sale fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, April 7, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the God’s Garden Preschool in Ahwatukee.

The public can help Xavier reach his goal with a financial donation at Paypal.me/HPFundraiser.

To nominate someone for the Harry Potter trip, email XHPFundraiser@gmail.com.

