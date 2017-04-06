Ex-Marine found guilty of sexual conduct with minor

It was a guilty verdict Thursday for a man accused of filming sex with minors.

A jury found Donald Linville guilty of 2 counts of unlawful view/tape/record, 1 count of sexual conduct with a minor and 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say Linville hid a video camera on his neighbor's balcony and secretly recorded the inside of her home near 48th Street and Warner Road.

Police viewing the video discovered the person who put the camera on the balcony had recorded video of his distinctive shoes. The victim recognized the shoes as belonging to a nearby resident at the complex. That same resident was seen walking around the victim's apartment several times after the camera was recovered.

Detectives arrested Linville, who admitted to being involved in the recordings,

He was originally booked for burglary, attempted voyeurism, harassment and false reporting. During his 2013 arrest, a search warrant was served to gather computers, recording and storage devices.

Detectives who analyzed the computers located several videos of the suspect engaging in sexual intercourse with various females.

Given some of the conduct, detectives did not believe the females were aware of the recordings. Three of six females were identified and confirmed they did not know they were being recorded, one was determined to be 15 years of age. Three of the females have yet to be identified and detectives believe one or more of them is also a minor.

"During the time of the event that we had here at the pool he would be talking to us but he would also be turning around and be checking out younger children or the younger lady who lived here,” said one of Linville’s former neighbors when 3TV showed her Linville’s picture on Tuesday. “It was very, extremely uncomfortable.”

In addition, numerous images of child pornography were recovered from Linville's computer, involving children under the age of 12.

Police then arrested Linville, who had been on electronic monitoring since his first arrest in October 2012.

Linville is set to be sentenced May 16.

