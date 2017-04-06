End of the Road?

Shane Doan is the face of the Coyotes franchise. He's holds six franchise records, including points and goals. Doan has stuck with the organization through playoff runs and ownership uncertainty. There's no guarantee the Coyotes Captain will return for another season.

At Thursday morning's skate, Doan reflected on what will go into his offseason decision.

""Probably how I feel. I want to talk to the organization too on how they feel," says Doan. "Kind of all three have to line up. If they all line up we go from there. If one of them doesn't then it doesn't really matter."

Doan has played his entire career with the Coyotes organization. He's played in 72 games this season and has 26 points.

"It's day to day. I see how much fun he's having. He wants to make sure everybody else is having fun," say Coyotes Coach Dave Tippett. "We'll take it day by day, he's not willing to commit one way or the other and you have to respect that."

The Coyotes have 2 games left in the season. They host Vancouver on Thursday and Minnesota on Saturday.