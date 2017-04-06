Victim found in burning car's trunk identified

The suspects are still on the loose. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police have identified the body of the man that was found in the trunk of a burning car last week.

Officers said the victim was 40-year-old Dustin Jones and have released a photo of him.

According to police, somebody called 911 and said there was a person threatening another person with a gun at Cave Creek Road and Utopia Road, which is south of Beardsley Road, on March 30 around 3:30 a.m.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix PD: Body found in trunk of burning car]

The caller also described the suspect's car, which officers spotted at a service station at Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. The driver took off and headed west on Groovers Avenue.

By the time officers caught up with the driver, the car was on fire near 22nd Place and Groovers Avenue. The two people that were in the vehicle ran off and still haven't been found.

After firefighters put the fire out, police found the body of Jones in the truck.

Police said they don't have any descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

