It was a big, boozy mess brewing on the I-40 in Williams Thursday.

ADOT says a car hauler ran into a semi.

The semi was carrying a large load of alcohol and beer, and the liquor spilled all over the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The crash left a sudsy mess, but luckily, no one was hurt.

Not a pleasant sight on I-40 in Williams: Beer and liquor spilled all over eastbound lanes after a car hauler hit this semi. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/xKc7tLgJ3B — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 6, 2017

