Neighbor Pays it Forward to hospice nurse easing pain of others

Ryan Sidebottom helps out his family and community so a neighbor decided to Pay It Forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ryan Sidebottom spends a lot of time with his family and it shows.

"It was just always instilled in me that family is the most important thing in life," said Sidebottom.

But the San Tan Valley dad's caring and compassion extend beyond his wife and kids.

After graduating high school, Sidebottom's younger brother Tyler, was paralyzed in a four-wheeler accident.

Sidebottom took it upon himself to take care of his brother, who provides constant inspiration.

"I learn a lot from my brother," said Sidebottom. "He's paralyzed, and anytime I'm having a hard day I just remember, I can stand up and complain about my day, and I have no right to really complain."

Tyler's injury also inspired Sidebottom to pursue a career in nursing.

He now works with Hospice Care, providing comfort and healing to patients during the last days of their lives.

Nancy Romanowski has seen firsthand what a difference her neighbor is making in our community, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Sidebottom.

"Sometimes good things should happen to good people, and today is one of those times," said Romanowski.

A CBS 5 News camera was there when Romanowski surprised her neighbor.

"I don't know if you know how much we all appreciate what you do and what you do for patients you work with," Romanowski said. "I'm reaching out to you on behalf of CBS 5 and their Pay it Forward program. I have for you $500."

"As a healthcare provider, I think there is no better honor than to treat people with the utmost respect," said Sidebottom.

