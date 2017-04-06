D-backs to become 2nd MLB team to use humidor to store baseballs

There are a lot of reasons fans love coming to Chase Field - the cool scoreboard - the nice infield - and all the home runs.

"I love the home runs," said Diamondbacks fan Sally Thomas.

Chase Field is known as a hitters' ballpark, with more homers hit there last year than anywhere else in the league.

But that didn't exactly help the home team, as the D-backs stumbled with another losing record.

In an effort to help the team win more games, general manager Mike Hazen announced that the team plans to install a humidor at Chase Field to store the baseballs used in games.

Hazen said that controlling the moisture of baseballs will help pitchers grip the ball better and throw more effective pitches.

"The ability for pitchers to grip the baseball better, especially during hot summer months when it gets extremely hot and dry, should be helpful," said Hazen. "No matter what we've done in terms of rubbing them up, it seemed to be a challenge. This is the solution we came up with."

Chase Field will become the second major league ballpark to use a humidor.

Coors Field in Denver had a humidor installed in 2002 to reduce scoring.

Statistics show the humidor has been working.

Some Diamondbacks fans said they won't mind if it leads to fewer home runs, as long the team wins more games.

"I love good pitching," said D-backs fan Susan Price. "The pitchers could use a little help."

"I won't mind as long as we are winning," said fan Joe Bowling.

Hazen said it will take four to six weeks to build the humidor at Chase Field.

