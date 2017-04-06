3 suspects arrested in disappearance, possible murder of Taylorlyn Nelson

A Phoenix woman missing since March is presumed dead.

Her family was holding out hope she would be found safe, now her boyfriend is behind bars, charged with first degree murder.

The 27-year-old Kodi Bowe was already in jail when they arrested him for 21-year-old Taylorlyn Nelson’s murder, booked on an assault charge from the same night she went missing.

"She was kind and she was good, she was so smart," said her grandmother Mary Sigars.

Taylorlyn Nelson grew up in her grandmother’s home. Thursday, a vigil was held there to remember her.

"Family was one of the most important things to her," said Sigars.

Nelson had recently been living with Bowe in his mobile home, near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

"She kind of went on a bad road but she was doing ok," said the victim’s mother, Natalie Nelson.

Court documents show, around 2:30 in the morning, March 11th, there was a fight. Bowe pistol-whipped one of Nelson's male friends.

That was also the last day Nelson was seen. Her family thinks Bowe re-directed his anger at her.



" I thought something bad might have happened, because she calls me every two or three days and I didn't hear from her, and she wouldn't do that," said Natalie Nelson.

In the home, police discovered blood and signs of foul play. But her body has not been found.

Based on evidence discovered to date, investigators developed probable cause to arrest and book Kodi Bowe for first-degree murder, abandonment of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence. Bowe was already in jail for that assault on Nelson's friend.

Police also arrested Maxx Bowe, and Kerrie Quaintance.

“Anybody who's being abused in a relationship, any woman needs to leave, do not stay. Nobody has to put up with what she put up with for the last year," said Natalie Nelson.

Two other people have been linked to the disappearance and homicide. Kerrie Quaintance, 51, was arrested and booked for hindering prosecution and abandonment or concealment of a dead body. Maxx Bowe, 25, was arrested and booked for hindering prosecution.

Nelson's family says what they want now is to find her remains and give her a proper funeral. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with final expenses.

Police have been focusing their search for Nelson's body around Lake Pleasant.

