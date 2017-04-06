Courtesy of Iron Chef Beau MacMillan

Citrus Cured Pork Belly Buddha Buns

Citrus Cured Pork Belly

Ingredients:

1 Pork Belly

1 cup Sugar

¾ cup Sea Salt

5 whole Lime, zest only

5 whole Lemons, zest only

5 whole Oranges, zest only

1 bunch Rosemary, chopped

1 bunch Winter kale, fresh

2 cups Parsnip, shaved & fried

2 cups Peanuts, roasted

2 cups Carrots, shaved

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. Marinade pork belly for three hours.

Roast at 450°F for one hour. Turn heat down to 250°F and slow roast for two hours.

Spoon soy sesame vinaigrette on plate and top with 4 oz. portion of pork belly. Top with winter kale and crispy parsnip salad and toasted peanuts.



Red Dragon Sauce

Ingredients:

1 Cup Gochujang

1 Tbsp. Togarashi

1 Cup Sugar

¼ Cup Sesame oil

1 Cup Water

1 Cup Rice Vinegar

¼ Cup Soy

2 Oz. Ginger

2 Oz. Garlic

2 Oz. Honey

YEILD 6 Cups 1 Tbsp



