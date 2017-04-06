Courtesy of Iron Chef Beau MacMillan
Citrus Cured Pork Belly Buddha Buns
Citrus Cured Pork Belly
Ingredients:
1 Pork Belly
1 cup Sugar
¾ cup Sea Salt
5 whole Lime, zest only
5 whole Lemons, zest only
5 whole Oranges, zest only
1 bunch Rosemary, chopped
1 bunch Winter kale, fresh
2 cups Parsnip, shaved & fried
2 cups Peanuts, roasted
2 cups Carrots, shaved
Directions:
Combine all ingredients. Marinade pork belly for three hours.
Roast at 450°F for one hour. Turn heat down to 250°F and slow roast for two hours.
Spoon soy sesame vinaigrette on plate and top with 4 oz. portion of pork belly. Top with winter kale and crispy parsnip salad and toasted peanuts.
Red Dragon Sauce
Ingredients:
1 Cup Gochujang
1 Tbsp. Togarashi
1 Cup Sugar
¼ Cup Sesame oil
1 Cup Water
1 Cup Rice Vinegar
¼ Cup Soy
2 Oz. Ginger
2 Oz. Garlic
2 Oz. Honey
YEILD 6 Cups 1 Tbsp