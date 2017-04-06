Hamilton HS football player Nate Thomas has been released from jail

Hamilton High School football player Nate Thomas was released from jail Thursday morning.

He was arrested last week in connection with a hazing investigation involving the school's football team.

On Wednesday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge granted Thomas' attorney's request to let him out of the Fourth Avenue Jail on bond.

A large crowd of Thomas' family and students from Chandler came to the hearing to show their support.

The judge granted release on a $25,000 bond.

"It's shocking to go to jail and be surrounded by murderers. He's happy to go home and be with his mom," attorney Kenneth Countryman said after the hearing.

Another condition of his release? Thomas must also remain under house arrest.

Of the several students arrested, only the 17-year-old Thomas is being charged as an adult.

Police and prosecutors say Thomas and others restrained younger members of the football team, and violently, sexually assaulted them. The alleged incidents happened in the Hamilton High School locker room.

"These are absolutely disturbing allegations, but he didn't do them. This case is about a severe lack of supervision on the part of the coaches at the high school," Countryman said.

Prosecutors had asked for a higher bond, and told the judge Thomas had threatened others involved in the case.

Countryman admits some sort of "horseplay" took place in the locker room but says it was "blown out of proportion."

"There clearly was a 'Lord of the Flies mentality,'" he said.

Besides remaining under house arrest, Thomas has been ordered not to contact any of the alleged victims or suspects in the case.

