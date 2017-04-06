Four juveniles arrested in Pinnacle HS vandalism case

Phoenix police have arrested four juvenile suspects who allegedly vandalized Pinnacle High School with racist graffiti.

Back in March, someone spray-painted multiple swastikas and highly defamatory and racist language on buildings at the school.

The Arizona Anti-Defamation League called the police after seeing the vandalism and posted a picture on Facebook of a swastika that was drawn on the side of one of the school's pillars.

"It's obviously a bias crime," Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said at the time. "It obviously promotes hate. And that can not be tolerated."

But the four teenage suspects say "their intent was a prank and not bias-related."

The juveniles were identified Wednesday, thanks to information from the community,

"Several of the suspects admitted to their involvement in the incident," according to police.

The juveniles were arrested and released to their parents.

A Desert Ridge community alliance had been offering a $2,500 reward in the case.

"To vandalize a school, it's not acceptable," Doug Dickson with the Desert Ridge Community Association Board had said at the time. "And to spread the message of hate? We need to speak out against that."

The investigation is ongoing.

