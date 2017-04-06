Fundraising effort underway following deadly Glendale house fire

Relatives of the mother and her three children killed in a house fire are collecting donations for the funerals.

According to the YOUCARING website, Heather Johnson, and her children, Tabitha, Jason and Sean Gilsinger died in the fire.

The organizer of the fundraiser wrote, "Heather, Tabitha, Jason and Sean [were] taken tragically too early from this earth this morning during a house fire. Our family is shocked and in mourning at the news. We have set up this YouCaring page to help with the funeral expenses of laying to rest our family of 4."

Johnson was a 41-year-old single mother. Her twin boys were 11 years old and her daughter was a freshman in high school.

Police said the fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two of the victims were found in the front of the home and two in the back.

It appears the blaze started in the rear of the house and the cause is not immediately known, according to authorities.

The fire gutted the home and destroyed the roof in the rear.

Police say the bodies were found after firefighters put out the blaze.

On Thursday morning, a relative released the following statement:

"We are devastated by the loss of our family members, Heather Johnson and her three children, Tabitha (14), Sean (13) and Jason (13) Gilsinger. We appreciate the love and support we have felt from friends and the community. There are still many unanswered questions at this time and we trust that the police and fire investigators will be able to bring us the information we need for closure. We ask you to keep our family in your prayers."

