Senate again OKs good Samaritan bill for hot car rescues

(Source: The Associated Press) PHOENIX (AP) -
Legislation providing lawsuit protections for people who break into a car to rescue a child or animal has passed the Arizona Senate for the second time.
The proposal by Republican Sen. John Kavanagh was approved in February but never got a House committee hearing. Kavanagh revived the measure as House Bill 2494 and it passed the Senate again on Wednesday. It now heads back to the House.
[READ MORE: New bill aims to reduce hot-car deaths]
Gov. Doug Ducey mentioned the proposal in January's state of the state address. He said good Samaritans who intercede to save a life shouldn't worry about being sued and he will sign the bill if it hits his desk.
Kavanagh says his bill has protections and requires a reasonable belief that there's real danger.
[RELATED: Valley man on a mission to end hot car deaths (March 16, 2017)]
[RELATED: 'Don't Leave Me Behind!' campaign warns of hot car dangers]
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.