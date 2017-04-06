Thursday, April 6

GCU surprises 100 students with full-tuition scholarships

Over the past two weeks, GCU has awarded 100 full-tuition "Students Inspiring Students" scholarships to Valley students from low-income schools who meet academic criteria, demonstrate financial need, and received at least 100 hours of academic assistance at GCU's Learning Lounge, a free after-school tutoring program designed to improve the skills and confidence of underperforming students as well as those taking advanced-level classes.

Students Inspiring Students scholarships are made possible by a fundraising campaign between the Grand Canyon University Scholarship Foundation a 501(c)(3) nonprofit -- and local business and philanthropic leaders. GCU matches all donations to the Foundation, with a goal of awarding 800 full-tuition scholarships (200 per year) to qualified high school seniors.



The result is a self-funded, sustainable and scalable program that requires no government intervention or tax increases. It's all part of GCU's mission to create an education-minded inner-city community with students who are passionate, motivated and capable of succeeding in college and the workplace.

The Grand Canyon University Scholarship Foundation was established in 2006 and is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing scholarships to full-time ground traditional students attending Grand Canyon University.

Country Thunder begins in Florence!

The three-day music fest includes acts like Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley this year.

Country. Country Thunder's lineup will keep on dazzling spectators and exceeding expectations, so grab a cowboy hat, a RV or tent if you want to camp, and come and enjoy the world's premier country acts with the camaraderie of over 100,000 fans

Visit yappy hour with your pup at Ling & Louie's

Ling & Louie's Scottsdale will be holding a dog-friendly "yappy hour" on their patio, every Saturday and Sunday in April from 11am-3pm. Bring in a donation off the list at www.lingandlouies.com/yappyhour for the Arizona Humane Society and score a free appetizer!

Here is a list of Immediate Needs for the Arizona Humane Society:

Cat litter (clumping and non-clumping) Dry and canned puppy and kitten foodKMR formula for puppies and kittensKitten and puppy baby bottles Puppy training pads Baby wipes (fragrance free) Small Kong™ toys Canned Chicken Toothbrushes (new)1-, 3- and 5-gallon buckets (never contained chemicals) Food scales

Needed supplies wish list items below all year round!

Cat Supplies

Canned cat food (pâté style or ground) Clay cat litter Cat Toys Small and large litter pansSardines in water

Dog Supplies

Training treats such as Train-Me! or Bil-Jac® or Pet Botanics Mini Training RewardHard toys such as Kong™ toys and Nylabone™,Kong™ Stuff'N'Purina Moist & MeatyMeat-only baby foodDog food rollsSoft dog treatsCanned cheese snack sauce (Easy Cheese) Large and X-Large pet carrier crates

Yappy Hour Happy Hour 11am-3pm Saturday and Sundays in April (Scottsdale location only)

Bring your dog, chill on the patio with one of many great deals like:

Mongolian Flatbread

Louie's Hophead Burger (and fries!)

Crispy Calamari

Lettuce Wraps

Crab Crunch Roll and more!

Drinks:

$3 off ALL signature cocktails

$2 off ALL glasses of wine

$1 off all bottled and draft beer

$5 Loaded Bloody Mary's

$6 Mimosas

$18 Craft Beer Buckets

9397 E Shea Blvd Ste 125

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill Location

(480) 767-5464

GMAZ's Garden Guy Dave Owens shows us how to prep the Summer garden before the heat sets in.

Hot weather is fast approaching, now is the time to plant those heats loving veggies, prepare the garden and fine tune the irrigation. The garden needs 6 hours of sunlight daily, preferably with some afternoon shade. You may want to consider using raised beds because they provide excellent drainage and it's easier to mix in the 2 to 4 inches of recommended compost and mulch. Some veggies to consider planting are artichokes, Chinese long bean, black-eyed peas or cow peas, corn, and cucumbers which is also a great companion plant for beans and corn because they like the thick mulch around the corn, which will also keep the cucumbers off the ground, preventing pesky critters from munching on their fruit. A thing to note If you decide to plant artichoke be sure to plant with a lot of compost because they are heavy feeders.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Tara at the Movies: Going in Style

Tara Hitchcock sits down with the stars of the movie, "Going in Style."

Easy one sheet-pan dinners

Perk Eatery's Pauline Martinez shows us how to make chicken legs with sweet potatoes and mixed veggies - all with dirtying only one pan!

Chicken Legs with Sweet Potatoes and Mixed Veggies

4-6 Chicken Pieces (Thighs, Breasts, Drums, etc.)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 whole cloves garlic, smashed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided

1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

4 cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved (quarter if very large), about 1 pound

2 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 medium red onion, sliced



1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

2. Place the chicken in a large bowl. Drizzle with 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, then add the garlic, 1 tablespoon rosemary, 1/2 tablespoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Toss to coat the chicken in the oil and spices. Set aside while you chop the vegetables, or refrigerate for up to 1 day on a sheet pan. Leave uncovered for crispy skin.

3. Once chopped, place the Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, onion, on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil, salt and black pepper. Toss to evenly coat, then spread into an even layer.

4. Remove the chicken from the marinade and nestle between vegetables. Place in the oven and roast until the chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature reaches 160 to 165 degrees F, about 20-30 minutes, or until done. Once the chicken is cooked through, remove to a plate to rest and cover with foil to keep warm. Toss the vegetables on the pan, then return the pan to the oven and continue baking until caramelized and tender, about 10 to 15 additional minutes, if necessary. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary. Serve warm with the rested chicken.

Perk Eatery

6501 E. Greenway Pkwy, #159

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-998-6026

Making charoset for Passover!

Rivky Friedman, co-director of Chabad of Anthem, shows us how to make Charoset, a sweet, pasty mixture of fruits, nuts and wine. During the Passover Seder, the Charoset is used as a type of relish into which the Maror (traditional bitter herbs) is dipped before eating.

During Passover foods plays an integral role, most notably at the traditional Passover Seder. The Seder is a fifteen-step family-oriented tradition and ritual-packed feast full of unique Passover foods.

Charoset is a sweet, pasty mixture of fruits, nuts and wine. It is reminiscent of the bricks and mortar

made by the Hebrews when they were enslaved by the Pharaoh in ancient Egypt.

During the Passover Seder, the Charoset is used as a type of relish into which the Maror (traditional

bitter herbs) is dipped before eating.

Passover begins the evening of Monday, April 10th and concludes the evening of Tuesday, April 18th. The festival

of Passover commemorates the freedom of the Jewish nation from enslavement in Ancient Egypt in 1313 BCE --

over 3,000 years ago.

The entire text of the Haggadah, read at the Seder, is a response to the questions asked by the children at the

very beginning.

About Passover:

The eight-day festival of Passover -- one of the most well-known Jewish holidays -- commemorates the biblical story of Exodus, when Hebrew slaves were released from bondage in Egypt. The holiday of Passover is a celebration of freedom. This year, it will be observed on the eve of April 3 through the eve of April 11.

For more information, visit: www.jewishanthem.com/