Valley teen born without jaw, unable to speak inspires through rap song

Born without a jaw, 17-year-old Isaiah Acosta has never spoken a word. Yet, he just released his first rap song, "Oxygen to Fly."

The song speaks to his struggles of being born without the necessary pathways needed for oxygen to enter his body and to his survival despite huge doubts.

"I want people to know that anything is possible rather you look different or not," Isaiah wrote, communicating through text.

His dreams of being a rapper started to take shape after becoming an ambassador for the Children's Miracle Network.

After meeting Isaiah, they realized he had a gift.

"It started with him sending a few pages of writing," Tarah Acosta, Isaiah's mom, explained. "To us, it looked like just writing his feelings in a poem. But they were like, 'This boy has something in him. We have to figure out how to get this out.'"

So the organization contacted Phoenix rapper Trap House, who immediately connected with Isaiah. Together they turned Isaiah's emotion into a rap, selected a beat and came up with an amazing song.

"It's evolved into something bigger than I could imagine," Isaiah texted.

Isaiah, a student at Apollo High School, has now been on tour, performing his new song for the masses and receiving critical acclaim. He's met 50 Cent, Warren G, Babyface, legendary rapper Talib Kweli and even performed for Nick Cannon.

Despite the fanfare, his only focus is to inspire and help other children like him.

"I want them to not be afraid and have hope," he said.

That's why he is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from his song to the Children's Miracle Network. You can download "Oxygen To Fly" at www.oxygentofly.org.

[MUSIC VIDEO: "Oxygen to Fly"]

