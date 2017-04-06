Suspect injured in shootout with Prescott Valley police

A suspect was wounded in a shootout with Prescott Valley police Wednesday night.

It happened at 11 p.m. at Mountain View Park, which is at Robert Road and Loos Drive.

“While conducting an investigation at the park officers contacted a subject who fired several rounds at the officers from a handgun,” Sgt. Jason Kaufman, a spokesman for the Prescott Valley Police Department, explained in a media alert. “Officers returned fire and took the suspect into custody in a neighborhood north of the park.”

Kaufman said the suspect suffered serious injuries. No officers were hurt.

No information about the suspect was released.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.

Prescott Valley is about an hour and 40 minutes north of Phoenix and about 20 minutes northeast of Prescott.

