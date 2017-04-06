Photographer finds massive honey bee hive on Camelback Mountain

Franck Avril has been a nature photographer for 20 years. He's traveled across the country capturing some of the most beautiful areas.

"Nature makes you stay in the moment and take on its rhythm... not yours," Avril said.

One of his favorite shooting locations is the southwest, mostly Arizona. Recently, he was on a hike on Camelback Mountain, snapping pictures along the way, when he noticed something dark far off the path.

Avril went off the trail, got closer and soon realized he was looking at thousands of honey bees in their hive. He counted around 11 honey combs-- which is considered a large amount, according to the Park Service.

It turns out the hive has been there for several years and the Park Service is well aware of it but says it doesn't pose a threat to hikers since it is far off the trail.

Avril captures some amazing photos of the hive and said that despite all these years of shooting nature, it never gets old.

If you happen to see a hive while hiking, the Park Service advises you not to mess with it. If you think it poses a danger, alert a ranger.

