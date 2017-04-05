Hard Count: The Devils' Decision - The Young Gun

Deep from the heart of Texas comes a young gunslinger with his sights set on ASU's quarterback job.

Dillon Sterling-Cole came to Tempe armed with a cannon...and the expectation to sit and learn. But stunning developments thrust him into the line of fire sooner than anyone had imagined. He took some lumps and learned some lessons, and it all helped to prepare him for a promising future.

DSC takes us on his journey from a small east Texas town to the spotlight of Sun Devil Stadium, with several stops made—and obstacles overcome—along the way. His coaches and teammates also tell us what makes him special, and Sun Devil insiders will explain why he could be a future star for the maroon-and-gold.

Catch up on the previous Hard Count episodes of Season Two

Episode 7: "Once More Unto the Breach" - Sun Devil players and coaches open up about how the 2016 season shaped the 2017 QB battle.

Episode 8: "A Championship Pedigree" - New offensive coordinator Billy Napier breaks down his scheme, philosophy, and how he plans to instill a championship mindset in Tempe.

