Why the state's top cop covered his smartphone camera

Is our state's top cop paranoid, or just practical?

For the past six months, Attorney General Mark Brnovich has covered his smartphone camera with medical tape.

As Brnovich explains, it's a low-tech way to block high-tech hackers from spying on him.

"It's not paranoia. It's an ounce of prevention worth a pound of cure," Brnovich said Wednesday.

Slapping a piece of tape over your camera is a way some people protect themselves from "remote access trojans," or RAT.

This is how a hacker gains access to a device and uses the camera or microphone to spy.

If this sounds like the plot of a sci-fi movie, it is not.

Security experts don't have a lot of data showing how often people's cameras are hacked.

But Digital Citizens United released a report in 2015 showing they are on the rise.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reportedly covers his webcam.

And last year, FBI Director James Comey said he does the same.

“There’s some sensible things you should be doing, and that’s one of them," Comey said in September.

As the state's attorney, Brnovich is one of the most powerful politicians in the state.

As such, some hackers might consider him a high-value target.

However, Brnovich says it's not just hackers the public has to worry about.

Every day, Brnovich says many people give up their privacy to private companies and don't even know it.

"There are a lot of applications that you download every day, applications that you're unknowingly giving them consent to access to your camera sometimes it's to all your contacts," Brnovich said.

