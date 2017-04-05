Armed man barricades self in Wittmann

A man with a weapon barricaded himself in a car Wednesday during rush hour at U.S. Highway 60 and Center Street in Wittmann, police said.

Surprise police said that the SWAT standoff stemmed from an earlier incident in which the suspect, 65-year-old Gregory Rodvelt, allegedly brandished his firearm to someone near U.S. Highway 60 and Bell Road. Once officers tracked down Rodvelt and attempted to pull him over, he refused to leave his vehicle.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Surprise Police Department, the Wickenburg Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the standoff shortly after 4 p.m.

Negotiators were able to talk Rodvelt into a peaceful surrender, and he was taken into custody without injury at 6:15 p.m.

U.S. Highway 60 was reopened shortly after 7 p.m.

