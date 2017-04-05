Update: Valley homeowner finally gets 'shade'

3 On Your Side
Four months certainly seems like a long time to get window shutters, particularly when the invoice says that it will only be six weeks.

Now, a Valley homeowner is glad she can finally breathe a sigh of relief. 

"I'm so happy, I got my shutters yesterday," said Kathy Waggoner, who finally has the new shutters that she paid for-- shutters that improved not only the look of the inside of her home but the outside as well. 

"I think they turned out beautiful, I'm so happy," she said.

In a recent 3 On Your Side report, we showed you how Kathy's home was stuck with inexpensive paper blinds.

"I can't stand that, that is ridiculous," Waggoner said.

She was upset because she gave a business, called Shutter Crafters, a $1,600 deposit (50 percent of the total cost) in December so they would make wooden shutters. But four months later, Waggoner had nothing to show for her money.

Waggoner's mom, Mary Ann Shaughnessy, is in the same boat-- claiming she also gave Shutter Crafters a 50 percent deposit of $2,000 and received nothing. 

When 3 On Your Side went to the business for answers, we discovered that the man who took the deposits, Scott Bray, had sold his company months earlier.

"From what I hear, he sells blinds or shutters or whatever he's selling and he gives this address and the people come here looking for the jobs and we're a different company," said an employee at the business that replaced Bray's company.

After 3 On Your Side's involvement, Scott Bray never provided details about selling his company. However, he did promise to come up with those shutters. And true to his word, he did. He had a business partner come out to install Waggoner's shutters.

Waggoner said she probably wouldn't have gotten them without the help of 3 On Your Side.

"Absolutely, you guys are awesome!" she said.

As for her mother's shutters, they're supposed to be installed in a few weeks.

Waggoner said that having new shutters has made a big difference for her home.

"Wow, this makes our house so beautiful, just makes it cozier and it's so nice," Waggoner said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

