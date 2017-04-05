Deadly crash closes 67th Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
A deadly crash shut down the area of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
It is not clear what caused the crash shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, but drivers are urged to avoid 67th Avenue from Van Buren to Fillmore streets through rush hour.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Click here to check traffic section for alternate routes.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.