Deadly crash closes 67th Avenue in Phoenix

A deadly crash shut down the area of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal traffic collision at 67th Ave. and Van Buren. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 5, 2017

It is not clear what caused the crash shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, but drivers are urged to avoid 67th Avenue from Van Buren to Fillmore streets through rush hour.

67th Ave btwn Van Buren & Fillmore streets will remain CLOSED thru today’s evening rush hour period #PHXtraffic https://t.co/cwXFFbK5wt — PHX Street Trans. (@PHXStreetTrans) April 5, 2017

The victim's identity has not been released.

