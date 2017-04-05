Two officers involved in fatal shooting after Corvette chase now identified

Remember that yellow Corvette chase in mid-March that ended in the fatal shooting of the driver?

OFFICERS IDENTIFIED:

The officers who were involved in that incident have now been identified. Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl says those officers are William Clark, 50, an officer with 29-plus years of service, and Kendall Goo, 45, an officer with close to nine years of service.

SUSPECT TODD MUNSON:

Suspect Todd Munson, 25, was killed in the March 15 incident, which ended as the suspect crashed the Corvette near North Valley Parkway and Dove Valley. "Police did intervene and stopped the subject's movement," said Sgt. Pfohl. "Shots were fired and the subject was pronounced dead here at the scene."

HOW IT ALL BEGAN:

On March 15, 2017, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a residence in the 4800 block of East Mineral Road in Ahwatukee in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they located 40-year-old Nathan Cahal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

VICTIM 1

During that investigation, homicide detectives developed information that Munson had allegedly shot the victim. Detectives then learned that Munson may have been headed to a residence in the 6400 block of West Kings Avenue, so they headed to that location.

While police were in that area, they spotted the suspect walking on the sidewalk and went to make contact with him.

The suspect immediately turned and ran away, then jumped over a wall into an apartment complex. That's when officers heard a gunshot. They determined Munson may have accidentally discharged his gun, shooting himself in the leg.

Moments later, Glendale police received a call of a stolen vehicle at gunpoint in the same area.

The suspect in that robbery matched the description of the homicide suspect.

VICTIM 2

During Glendale's investigation, they learned that the suspect attempted to take a vehicle at gunpoint from "Victim 2," who was able to drive off without the suspect taking the vehicle or causing any injury.

VICTIM 3

The suspect then pointed his weapon at "Victim 3" and stole his white pickup truck.

A short time later, Phoenix police received a call of a vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Seventh Avenue and Union Hills. Again, the description matched that of the same suspect. During this investigation, police learned the suspect abandoned the white pickup, allowing it to roll into a business.

VICTIM 4

Police say Munson then stole a yellow Corvette at gunpoint from "Victim 4."

The suspect then sped away from the scene at Seventh Avenue and Union Hills Drive behind the wheel of the yellow Corvette.

VICTIMS 5 and 6

Police say the suspect stopped at a convenience store parking lot near Tatum Boulevard and Union Hills Drive, pointed a weapon at "Victims 5 and 6" and told them to give him their cell phones. Both victims ducked behind the fuel pumps and the suspect left that location without obtaining any property.

The Phoenix Police helicopter was able to locate the stolen yellow Corvette and began to direct unmarked police units to the vehicle.

VICTIM 7

Before officers could arrive, the suspect stopped in front of a residential home in the 4600 block of West Country Gables, pointed his weapon at "Victim 7" and demanded her cell phone. The victim complied and the suspect fled the area with her cell phone.

VICTIM 8

While at a red light at North Valley Parkway and Norterra Parkway, the suspect pointed his weapon at "Victim 8," who was stopped at the light in the next lane. The suspect told him to give him his cell phone but fled northbound before the victim could react.

Phoenix Police Department's Special Assignments Unit (SAU) officers arrived and intervened by using one of their unmarked vehicles to stop the suspect's vehicle.

VICTIM 9 (Phoenix police officer)

After stopping the vehicle, police say Munson pointed his weapon at "Victim 9," a Phoenix police officer. Both Victim 9 and another officer from the Special Assignments Unit fired their rifles at the suspect, which ended the threat.

Munson was pronounced dead at the scene. "Victim 9" suffered minor injuries in the collision. No other officers were injured.

A semi-automatic handgun was located inside the suspect's vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.

CRIME SPREE BREAKDOWN:

Phoenix police sent out this breakdown of the crime spree:

Incident #1: Homicide

March 15, 2017, 4:30 a.m.

4800 E. Mineral Road

Victim 1: Nathan Cahal, 40

Phoenix PD Report# 2017-449310

Incident #2: Attempt Armed Robbery (Vehicle)

March 15, 2017, 12:30pm

6400 W. Bell Road

Victim 2: 41-year-old female

Glendale PD Report # 17-37671

Incident #3: Armed Robbery (Stolen Vehicle)

March 15, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

6400 W. Bell Road

Victim 3: 53-year-old male

Glendale PD Report # 17-37671

Incident #4: Armed Robbery (Stolen Vehicle)

March 15, 2017, 12:50 p.m.

7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Victim 4: 62-year-old male

Phoenix PD Report #2017-452764

Incident #5: Attempted Armed Robbery (Cell Phones)

March 15, 2017, 1:00 p.m.

Tatum Blvd and Union Hills Drive

Victims 5 and 6: 62-year-old male, 41-year-old male

Phoenix PD Report #2017-451611

Incident #6: Armed Robbery (Stolen Cell Phone)

March 15, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

4600 W. Country Gables Drive

Victim 7: 38-year-old female

Phoenix PD Report #2017-451689

Incident #7: Attempted Armed Robbery (Cell Phone)

March 15, 2017, 1:43 p.m.

North Valley Pkwy and Norterra Pkwy

Victim 8: 59-year-old male

Phoenix PD Report #2017-452606

Incident #8: Officer-involved Shooting

March 15, 2017, 1:47 p.m.

North Valley Pkwy. and Dove Valley Road

Victim 9: 50-year-old male, 29+ year police officer (Now identified as William Clark)

Victim 10: 45-year-old male, 8+ year police officer (Now identified as Kendall Goo)

Phoenix PD Report #2017-451326

