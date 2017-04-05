Burglary duo identified, 1 sought, Scottsdale police say

One of two brazen burglars has been caught, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Investigators said 30-year-old Matthew Brink and 40-year-old Kristina Francis took a victim’s credit cards, car and several other items on Oct. 28 while the victim was sleeping at an apartment near 68th Street and Thomas Road.

Police said that a witness reported seeing the pair arrive at the apartment in a maroon SUV. The suspects were also captured on surveillance cameras using the stolen credit cards at a store near 48th Street and Thomas Road.

Detectives later located the victim’s vehicle and were able to identify the suspects with the help of Silent Witness. Brink was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Anyone with information about Francis’ location is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

