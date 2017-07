They save lives every day, but a firefighter from Station 151 in Glendale helped rescue something a little different Tuesday - a hummingbird.

The bird was tangled in debris and unable to fly.

Glendale Fire Department posted a video to Facebook and caught quite the attention from followers.

The video shows the hummingbird flying away after the firefighter removed the debris.

