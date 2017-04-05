CONTEST: Guess when the Valley will hit 103

It's time again for 3TV's annual contest where participants can guess when the Valley will hit 103 degrees.

The person with the closest guess to the day and time when the official Phoenix temperature at Sky Harbor International Airport hits 103 degrees will win a cruise for two.

The contest is sponsored by Parker & Sons cooling, heating, electrical & plumbing.

