New film takes fictitious look at those mysterious 'Phoenix Lights'

Last month marked 20 years since those mysterious lights were spotted in the Phoenix skies.

Many believed the lights were from a UFO.

But plenty of others were skeptical.

The U.S. military maintained that the lights were part of a training mission involving flares.

Whatever they were, those infamous "Phoenix lights" are now getting the Hollywood treatment.

Ridley Scott, the creative mind behind Alien and Gladiator, is producing a movie based on the lights.

The film is called "Phoenix Forgotten."

It's a fictitious tale involving those lights and some out-of-this-world plot twists.

The film's website describes the plot this way:

"Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as “The Phoenix Lights”, and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history.

Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night and were never seen again. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed..."

Experts have speculated for years about what really caused the "real life" mysterious lights.

"People want to know, just like myself, what is going on," Dr. Lynne D. Kitei has said.

Dr. Kitei was an original witness to the Phoenix Lights on March 13, 1997, capturing video and photos of the mysterious lights that appeared over the Valley. She participated in the panel on the topic.

"I pushed my whole medical career aside to find a logical source and meaning for what I had photographed. I have yet to find it," she said.

There was a documentary released about the lights several years ago, called The Phoenix Lights Documentary.

For more details about the lights, visit www.thephoenixlights.net

Phoenix Forgotten opens in theaters April 21.

