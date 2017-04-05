Phoenix teen's Emma Stone 'promposal' video goes viral

Jacob Staudenmaier, a junior at Arcadia High School in the Scottsdale Unified School District, created an elaborate video, based on the opening scene in the movie "La La Land," to invite, Academy Award-winning actress and former Scottsdale resident, Emma Stone to his prom.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday the video had more 6,000 views on YouTube and Staudenmaier's tweet had 2,000 retweets and 4,000 likes.

"I've been doing film seriously for about three years," Staudenmaier said in an interview on "Good Morning, Arizona!" on Wednesday. "I've been in the film program at Arcadia and I love every moment of it."

"People say I look like Ryan Gosling and maybe that's a bit far-fetched," is one of the lyrics in the song Staudenmaier wrote for the video which was filmed last weekend in about two hours.

To that, Staudenmaier said, "I wasn't the first one to come up with it but if people compare me to him I have no problem with that."

Staudenmaier said he is amazed by the reaction to his video.

"I was not expecting anywhere near what has happened but I'm glad I guess it has happened," said Staudenmaier.

One of the reasons Staudenmaier decided to invite Stone to his prom is because he is inspired by her path to a very successful acting career.

"I just love the fact that she is from the state I'm from and that she decided to pursue her dream, which was acting at the age of 15 or something, and just kind of go with it even though she didn't have any idea if it would work out or not," Staudenmaier explained. "She just followed her dream which is what I'm trying to do making films as much as I can."

Staudenmaier, 17, said he hasn't received a response yet from Stone.

His prom is on April 29.

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

