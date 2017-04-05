Wednesday, April 5

The landmark Mountain Shadows reopens in the Valley

Known as a landmark property in the 1960s and 1970s, Mountain Shadows makes its long-awaited return to serene Paradise Valley, reopening this past weekend. It is the first resort in Paradise Valley to open in eight years, boasts two pools, an 18-hole golf course, an art gallery, work out facility, two restaurants and more. We get a first look at what this landmark $100 million-dollar property will offer.

Resort amenities include :

Hearth '61

Led by notable executive chef Charles Wiley, Hearth '61 welcomes Valley locals and visitors alike, to experience ingredient-driven American cuisine and inventive cocktails. It seeks to become the social crossroads of Paradise Valley, its name coming from the year the town was incorporated and the hearth oven that imparts smoky flavor to many signature dishes, including a featured roast of the day. The full-service restaurants open design, exhibition kitchen, sunken living room lounge and expansive bar area are warm and inviting. Floor-to-ceiling glass and a spacious patio highlight stunning views of the desert landscape and Camelback Mountain.

The Citizens Club

The name of the resort's pool, fitness center and juice bar pays homage to the Citizens Committee for the Incorporation of the Town of Paradise Valley. Guests can relax and enjoy serene views of Camelback Mountain at one of two 75-foot swimming pools, which include food and drink service along with private cabanas. The resort's luxurious fitness center boasts top-of-the-line equipment, classes ranging from aerial yoga to TRX and barre, and guided Camelback Mountain hikes, while fresh-pressed organic fruits and vegetables are available at the juice bar.

The Short Course

Designed by renowned golf course architect Forrest Richardson, The Short Course is a relatively quick play featuring 18 par-3 holes. The fully rebuilt course is designed to be challenging for experienced golfers yet approachable for novice players. It is among only a handful of high-end, resort par-3 courses in the U.S. featuring a full 18 holes. Richardson honors the legend of original Mountain Shadows course designer and his mentor Jack Snyder, ASGCA, by incorporating the natural landscape and beautiful vistas into each hole. The striking views of Camelback and Mummy Mountains, along with the scenic desert surroundings, make the course a true destination. It also includes an innovative bonus hole dubbed The Forrest Wager and a practice putting green.

Rusty's

Featuring outdoor seating, indoor lounge space and a pool table, Rusty's offers refreshing drinks and a creative take on traditional American fare in a scenic desert setting. It's the ideal place to settle a bet made at The Forrest Wager or to pick up the latest golf gear and apparel. The name honors real estate legend Rusty Lyon, father of Westroc Hospitality CEO Scott Lyon.

The Gallery at Mountain Shadows

Curated by notable local gallery director John Reyes, The Gallery at Mountain Shadows features both public and private collections, including pieces that are available for sale. Art receptions will be held every two months to coincide with each new exhibition, bringing the community together for a social and educational art experience. The first artist to be featured is the late James G. Davis, a long-time Arizona resident and art professor at University of Arizona. Sixteen pieces from his collection, Passages, are on display and for sale at The Gallery through the end of April. Davis' son, Turner, will be on hand at the inaugural art event on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. to give a brief talk about his father and the inspiration behind his work.

PV Mercantile

The premier boutique at Mountain Shadows, PV Mercantile offers high-end fashions, local products and artisanal food and wines thoughtfully selected to embody the Paradise Valley lifestyle.

Meeting and Event Space

With 12,500 square feet of bright indoor space and 25,000 square feet of scenic outdoor space, Mountain Shadows is a perfect destination for group events, from luxurious corporate retreats to intimate weddings and other celebrations. Venues include fully appointed boardrooms and grand ballrooms with geometric lighting, pristine lawns, and the 4,000-square foot Camelback Overlook rooftop deck with unparalleled mountain views.

For more information, visit: www.Mountainshadows.com

Mountain Shadows

5445 E. Lincoln Drive, 85253

Lincoln & 54th Street

The world's largest grill kicks off US tour in Phoenix!

Johnsonville's Big Taste Grill is 65 feet long and is on the road raising money for the American Cancer Society. With its first ever female grill master, Suzy Shelstad, at the helm you can find the grill at Country Thunder in Florence this weekend.

For more information, visit: www.johnsonville.com/bigtastegrill and https://www.cancer.org/

Kids Closet Connection sale begins

Stretch your budget with the spring Kids Closet Connection sale, which only takes place twice a year. Here, you'll find gently used children's clothing, baby furniture, toys, and a lot of name brands. Kids Closet is celebrating 15 years in the Valley.

Kid's Closet Connection is also about recycling. Most participating parents sell their outgrown stuff and then use the funds to trade-up to the next size. We provide the facilities and staff to run the sale while consignors make 65-percent of the profit from the items they sell, without working the sale.

Anything and everything kid-related including gently-used children and teen clothing; strollers; car seats; baby equipment; kid's furniture; toys; outdoor play equipment; exer-saucers; books; DVDs; computer software and educational items for children. The sale is organized with a state-of-the-art tagging and scanning system to make check-out easy. After the sale, the sale many unsold items are donated to the sponsoring charity - New Life Pregnancy Center. These items end up directly in the hands of those most in need of children clothing, baby equipment and nursery items.

Admission is free and children are welcome to attend with their parents. Sale hours for the first two days of the public sale is 10am to 7pm. Many remaining items are marked down 50% for the last day

of the sale where sale hours are 9am to 3pm. We accept cash and all major credit cards. Except for the pre-sale, registration is not required.

The upcoming sale is April 6-8, 10am-7pm (close at 3pm on Saturday - our half price day.) There will also be several pre-sales for consignors, volunteers and first-time, military and foster moms on Wednesday, April 5th from 3-8PM.

The sale takes place at the Fiesta Plaza shopping center at 1420 W Southern Ave - (1/2-mile N of Hwy 60 and 1/4-mile W of Alma School. Behind the Carl's Jr's.)

For more information about the sale, go to: www.kidscloset.biz/eastvalley

We talk Free Easter Egg Hunt with Wildlife World Zoo and meet an Alligator Snapping Turtle

It's one of the heaviest freshwater turtles in the world! Meet an Alligator Snapping turtle, which you can visit at the Wildlife World Zoo. And, on April 15th & 16th, with a regular zoo admission, kids can enjoy a free Easter Egg Hunt.

Alligator Snapping Turtle Facts:

One of the heaviest freshwater turtle in the world

Found in the southeastern parts of the United States

Can be distinguished from the common snapper by the 3 rows of spikes on its shell, common snappers have a smoother shell

Can weigh over 200lbs, males are larger than females

The inside of the turtle's mouth is camouflaged, and it possesses a vermiform (i.e., "worm-shaped") appendage on the tip of its tongue used to lure food into its mouth.

The turtle hunts by lying motionless in the water with its mouth wide open. The vermiform tongue imitates the movements of a worm, luring prey to the turtle's mouth. The mouth is then closed with tremendous speed and force, completing the ambush.

Alligator snappers are opportunistic feeders that are almost entirely carnivorous and will scavenge when available.

Their natural diets consist primarily of fish and fish carcasses (often ones that are thrown back into the water by fishermen), molluscs, carrion, and amphibians, but they are also known to eat snakes, crayfish, worms, water birds, aquatic plants, and other turtles.

Maturity is reached around 12 years of age.

Can live over 100 years.

Because of collection for the exotic pet trade, overharvesting for their meat, and habitat destruction, some states have imposed bans on collecting alligator snapping turtles from the wild and they are listed as a threatened species. They are endangered in many states and even listed as an invasive species in some like Oregon.

They can hold their breath for over an hour.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Bret Michaels performs at Arizona Bike Week 2017

The party begins tonight at Westworld of Scottsdale as Arizona Bike Week 2017 kicks off with a Bret Michaels performance in the RockYard. Bret Michaels takes the stage, tonight at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.azbikeweek.com and http://www.bretmichaels.com/

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Get to know the youngest race winner in IndyCar history

So far in his career, Graham Rahal is the youngest race winner in IndyCar history. We get to know the real Graham, we talk about his career and upcoming races. The Desert Diamond West Valley, Phoenix Grand Prix Race Weekend will be held April 28-29.

The Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix takes place under the lights at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday April 29

"Super Saturday" of open-wheel racing to also include USAC Silver Crown at the Phoenix Copper Cup and Quarter Midgets, as well as Vintage Desert Classic featuring vintage Indy cars on track.



Tickets can be purchased online at www.phoenixraceway.com and by calling 866.408.7223

For more information, visit: www.phoenixraceway.com/vamos

Meal prep for weight loss vs muscle building

It can be really hard to know what to eat when you're trying to lose weight or build muscle, so to answer all your food prep questions, we enlisted the help of food visionary, meal prep chef and event cater, Chef Ron Young. We break down the meal prep differences between losing weight and bulking up.

For more information, visit: www.foodvisionmeals.com or call: (480) 720-2839

Planning the perfect graduation trip

Graduation is a few weeks away and if you haven't planned that perfect grad trip, now is the time! Whether it's too hot European destinations or a low-cost road trip in the US, the Valley's Pop Culture Travel Agency is hosting travel sessions featuring a variety of destinations to help you get away.

For more information, visit: http://www.popculturetravel.com/

