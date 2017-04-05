Candlelight vigil for Isabel Celis to take place in Tucson

A candlelight vigil is being held for a Tucson girl who went missing in April 2012 and whose remains were recently found in a remote area of Pima County.

Organizers say the outdoor memorial for Isabel Celis is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library.

A guest book will be available for people to send their thoughts to the Celis family and the public is invited to speak at the downtown event.

The girl disappeared from her family's midtown home when she was 6 years old.

Tucson police announced Friday that the child's remains were found last month and positively identified by DNA testing.

Police say the investigation into Isabel's death is ongoing and they won't disclose if there are any suspects.

