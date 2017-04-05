Cardinals WR Marquis Bundy arrested outside Scottsdale club

One of the Arizona Cardinals’ wide receivers was arrested outside a Scottsdale club over the weekend.

Marquis Bundy, 22, was picked up outside International (INT'L), which bills itself as a "boutique" champagne bar and nightclub, shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale Police Department.

Details of the incident were not immediately available, but Hoster said officers arrested Bundy for disorderly conduct and failure to obey a police officer.

Bundy, No. 18, is in his second season with the Cardinals but has not seen any game action. According to the Arizona Cardinals website, he played 50 games in four years at New Mexico State.

