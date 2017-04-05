Hay fire spreads smoke over Scottsdale

A hay fire left a lot of smoke lingering over Scottsdale on Wednesday morning.

Aerial video from the scene showed fire had engulfed dozens of hay bales.

Smoke from the fire stretched for miles blowing over the Loop 101 near Chaparral Road and into the Scottsdale area.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the fire while a heavy equipment operators worked to smother the flames and move other hay bales away from the fire.

Officials have not released any information about the cause of the fire or when it will be fully extinguished.

Hay fires are notoriously stubborn and are sometimes left to burn themselves out once they are safely contained, but that can take several days, especially with exceptionally large hay fires.

This particular hay fire is relatively small compared to other hay fires that have occurred in the past around the Valley.

