Woman dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a female dead.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police officials responded to 22nd and Northern Avenues for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say the female was crossing Northern mid-block when she was struck and killed by a passing motorist.

Neither speed nor driver impairment appears to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation is on-going.

Police are urging pedestrians to use crosswalks.

