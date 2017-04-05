Woman dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

(Source: 3TV/CBS5 PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a female dead.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police officials responded to 22nd and Northern Avenues for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police say the female was crossing Northern mid-block when she was struck and killed by a passing motorist.
Neither speed nor driver impairment appears to be a factor in the collision.
The investigation is on-going.
Police are urging pedestrians to use crosswalks.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.