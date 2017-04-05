Woman dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS5 (Source: 3TV/CBS5
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a female dead.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police officials responded to 22nd and Northern Avenues for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say the female was crossing Northern mid-block when she was struck and killed by a passing motorist.

Neither speed nor driver impairment appears to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation is on-going. 

Police are urging pedestrians to use crosswalks. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack