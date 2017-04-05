Man shot, killed in Phoenix, suspect on the loose

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 32nd and Garfield streets, which is south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department said officers responding to a shots fired call found the victim. The suspect had already fled the scene.

At this point, have not identified the victim and they do not have any “credible suspect information,” Howard said.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the location to 32nd Street.

