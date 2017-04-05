Truck driver killed in semi rollover; portion of Lower Buckeye Rd. closed

The driver of a semi truck is dead after his rig rolled on Lower Buckeye Road near 71st Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday morning.

It's not clear what caused the semi to roll, but Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department said the driver was ejected.

"The were no other vehicles involved in the collision," Howard said.

Investigators believe the driver might have overcorrected after losing control of the truck.

Lower Buckeye Road is closed between 67th and 75th avenues. Commuters will need to take alternate routes.

[MAP: 71st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road]

Man dies after losing control of his semi near 71st Ave and Lower Buckeye #azfamily #cbsaz pic.twitter.com/Ru375c9TQO — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) April 5, 2017

Fatal collision has closed Lower Buckeye from 67-75 Avenues. Seek alt route throughout morning. #phxtraffic — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 5, 2017

