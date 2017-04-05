Arpaio denounces plan to close Tent City

Longtime Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio denounced the plan to close the jail known as Tent City.

Arpaio promised voters to use surplus military tents as an outdoor detention center when he first ran for office in 1992.

The tents, which have housed more than half a million people in the last 24 years, will soon be dismantled.

"Of course it's the wrong decision," Arpaio said Tuesday, from his office in Fountain Hills.

"But if he wants to close it, let the people decide in this county whether he's making the right decision," Arpaio said of the new sheriff.

Sheriff Paul Penzone says Tent City is not cost-effective, only about half full, and does not serve as a deterrent.

Penzone says Maricopa County could save $4.5 million per year by moving the inmates to other jails.

"It is a deterrence. [The inmates] hate that place. I don't care what [Penzone] says. They hate that place," Arpaio said.

Tent City became known for its terrible food, scorching summer days, and frigid winter nights.

Still, the inmates had access to an indoor area, plus the yard to walk around in. Penzone says his staff found, most inmates chose to stay in the tents, rather than a small jail cell. They concluded Tent City was never as "tough" as Arpaio claimed.

The tents made Arpaio famous. He was featured on "60 Minutes" and other national and international broadcasts, walking around the facility.

He welcomed law enforcement officers, politicians, and celebrities to tour the tents.

Arpaio allowed country singer Glen Campbell to give a concert while he was serving time.

"Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson came to sample the new vegetarian food option.

"Starting today, that circus ends," Penzone said.

"It's disgusting and insulting to call it a circus," Arpaio responded.

The former sheriff says jail overcrowding will become an issue.

"President Trump has cracked down on illegal immigrants... so you're going to see more people booked into jails," he said.

Penzone says the other county jails have plenty of room to absorb the 700 to 800 inmates currently staying in the tents.

The process of transferring them will take a few months.

"You think I'm worried about legacy? Come on," Arpaio said, "When they bury me, are they going to say I was known for Tent City? I've done a lot of other things, believe me."

