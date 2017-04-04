Peoria police looking for man who took photos underneath a woman's dress

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who took photos up a woman's dress.

It happened at the Target on Lake Pleasant Parkway near Happy Valley Road on March 6 around 4 p.m.

Police said the man went inside the store with no intention of shopping. Surveillance video shows the suspect kneel down and take a photograph under the victim's full-length dress, police said.

The victim was with her two young children, and one of them told her that a man had put a phone underneath her dress. She confronted him and told him that she called the police. She also said she wanted the pictures.

Store employees then escorted the suspect out of the store. He drove off before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man, roughly 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and blue eyes. He was wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans and a black baseball hat.

Police said he drove off in a 2010 to 2013 white Chevrolet Tahoe with five-point chrome rims with black edges.

Anyone with information about who the suspect is should call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

