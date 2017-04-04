Ducey signs 3 bills, vetoes 3rd of session

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill allowing people with felony convictions work in adult substance abuse treatment and re-entry facilities.

Ducey said the bill lowers barriers to employment for people who have served their time.

The governor also signed two other bills Tuesday and vetoed one.

The bill he vetoed by Rep. Don Shooter would have exempted emergency power generating systems from air quality regulations. Ducey called it unnecessary.

The second bill he signed allows residents to sign up to receive sex offender notifications by email rather than regular mail.

The third eliminates three medical advisory commissions. One is a council charged with advising the governor and state health officials about health service needs. The others advise on prostate cancer education and ways to advance biomedical research.

