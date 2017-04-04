Phoenix jeweler home targeted by thieves

A Phoenix home jeweler believes potential customers tried to break into his safe and steal more than $300,000 worth of diamonds.

Weeks ago, Westin Marshall, owner of Aristocrat Jewelry, says two men came to his home inquiring about a custom 18 karat gold grill, a flashy mouthpiece often worn to concerts or events.

“They definitely seemed like legit guys,” said Marshall.

The owner told the men that the order would have to wait until he came back from a work trip to New York.

“The guy was like, 'No problem,'” said Marshall.

A week ago, Marshall returned from his trip to find his home broken into. The jeweler says the safe was damaged and appeared that someone tried to break into it with a sledgehammer or crowbar.

“They tried to do something. Right now, people are getting desperate,” he said.

The thieves couldn’t open the safe but they did steal an AK-47. Marshall says the gun he estimates is worth $800 and didn’t have the chamber with it so the gun can’t be used.

Marshall confronted the men who inquired about the custom jewelry order but the owner says they denied involvement in the break-in.

The crime was reported to Phoenix police but so far there are no arrests.

“If you’re going to be in this business you’ve got to be prepared because people are out there and they target us,” said Marshall.

Insurance money helped make minor repairs to the home’s inventory safe.

