2-year-old boy extremely critical after drowning call

A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he nearly drowned in Gilbert on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to a home near Lindsay Road and Elliot Road just after 4 p.m.

The boy was pulled from a pool but it's unclear how long he was in there for.

According to the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, the victim is in extremely critical condition.

Firefighters said family, police and fire crews performed CPR on the victim.

No other information was released.

We'll update the story as soon as more details are released.

Drowning update: CPR performed by family, Gilbert Police and Firefighters. 2yo male is now at hospital. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 5, 2017

Drowning: 900 block East Page. 2 yo transported to local hospital in critical condition. More details to follow. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 4, 2017

