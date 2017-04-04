Arizona DPS: Drugs found in suspect's vehicle after chase

A Morristown man arrested after a mostly slow-speed freeway pursuit across the Phoenix area during afternoon rush hour had drugs in his vehicle, appeared to be driving impaired and believed he was on a closed course, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Allen Kelly Bartoli Jr., 27, was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of felony flight, possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated DUI, resisting arrest and for an outstanding felony warrant from Pinal County.

He didn't have an attorney at his initial court appearance Tuesday.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull over Bartoli for driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.

The pursuit, which covered about 20 miles and lasted almost an hour, began when Bartoli failed to yield and several DPS vehicles - with lights flashing and sirens on - chased the suspect's sedan into Tempe.

Troopers alongside the Loop 202 freeway used tire-puncturing devices to slow Bartoli's car.

Despite commands to stop from the DPS vehicle's public address system, Bartoli kept going until his sedan was riding on its rims at about 15 mph.

It finally was stopped when DPS used a "pit manuever" - bumping Bartoli's vehicle and causing the car to spin around.

Bartoli wouldn't follow commands to get on the ground and authorities had to use stun guns on the suspect before he was handcuffed and arrested, according to DPS Sgt. Brent Leslie.

In a probable cause statement, Leslie said Bartoli was identified by his Arizona license and a medical marijuana card.

During a search of Bartoli's vehicle, Leslie said troopers found marijuana, a black pouch containing needles, a clear liquid in a vial and a crushed crystalline substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Leslie said Bartoli was interviewed and admitted to using only marijuana Monday and he had multiple injection marks on his arms, bloodshot eyes with dilated pupils and sweaty hands.

During questioning of the pursuit, Bartoli told authorities that he didn't see the lights of the pursuing DPS vehicles during the freeway chase.

"He then made statements about he thought he was on a 'closed course' and was on an 'evaluation," Leslie said. "Bartoli made further comments that he had done nothing wrong, put no one in danger and did not need to stop."

